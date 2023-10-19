Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Inmate who escaped from Houston courthouse amid brawl in nearby courtroom captured

Michael Devon Combs, 32, freed himself from leg irons before fleeing, HCSO said

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias , Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Courtroom brawl in Texas erupts between murder suspect, teen victim's family Video

Courtroom brawl in Texas erupts between murder suspect, teen victim's family

A courtroom brawl broke out between the family of a 16-year-old murder victim and suspect Frank DeLeon Jr., who was pleading guilty to shooting her 22 times in the back.

An inmate who escaped from a Texas courthouse after a brawl erupted in a courtroom is back in custody, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Michael Devon Combs, 32, freed himself from leg irons before fleeing from the 176th courtroom around 10 a.m. Tuesday, HCSO said. He was apprehended again Thursday morning. 

Mark Lipkin, Combs’ attorney, said he was in the holding area with Combs and had spoken with him just before his escape.

"I had my back to him when everything happened. I mean, if I were just able to give him some advice, I would have told him it’s not smart to do that. Don’t do it," Lipkin told The Associated Press.

COURTROOM BRAWL BREAKS OUT IN TEXAS BETWEEN MURDER SUSPECT, FAMILY OF TEEN VICTIM SHOT 22 TIMES

Michael Devon Combs mug shot

Michael Devon Combs, 32, escaped after having his bond revoked, authorities said. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Combs was reportedly awaiting a hearing in which his bond was set to be revoked after he allegedly turned off a GPS monitor and failed to pay court fees, according to the New York Post. A judge was expected to issue a new, higher bond amount. 

Combs had been accused of assaulting his girlfriend, including choking her, in March 2022.

As deputies responded to a brawl in a nearby courtroom between the family of a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the back 22 times and the murder suspect who was accepting a plea deal, Combs allegedly used the opportunity to slip away

TEXAS POLICE OFFICER SHOT, KILLED DURING PURSUIT OF 2 MEN ALONG SOUTHERN BORDER

courtroom brawl

A family member charged suspect Frank DeLeon Jr. and began punching him on Tuesday in court. (FOX 26 Houston KRIV)

Frank DeLeon Jr. was appearing in court to plead guilty in the case of the 2022 fatal shooting of his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend, Diamond Alvarez.

The fight erupted after Alvarez's mother, Anna Machado, called DeLeon a "monster" during her victim impact statement, FOX 26 Houston reported. Video from the courtroom obtained by the local station showed Machado leaving the stand and walking toward DeLeon when a bailiff restrained her. Another family member was then seen charging at DeLeon and throwing a flurry of punches, as both men endedup on the ground. Machado’s mother and DeLeon’s mother were also involved in a scuffle. 

courtroom brawl

Security broke up the fighting in the Houston courtroom, but inmate Michael Combs allegedly used the commotion as an opportunity to escape. (FOX 26 Houston KRIV)

Court security intervened and separated the families.

"So, once they hit the panic button, then the deputies left out to go assist and he was sitting there. Somehow, in some kind of way, he got out of the shackles and walked out of the courtroom, got on the elevator, and walked out of the building. Once he got out of the building, he took off his ankle monitor," HCSO Major Lynette Anderson said of Combs to local TV station KPRC.

A task force was mobilized to locate and apprehend Combs, who will now face an additional felony escape charge, FOX 26 Houston reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 