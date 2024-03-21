Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco

Infant dies 3 days after San Francisco bus stop crash killed family members

The California baby's father and brother died in the accident, and the mother died the next day

Associated Press
Published
An infant whose parents and brother were killed when an SUV plowed into a San Francisco bus stop over the weekend has died, officials said Wednesday.

Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who represents the area where Saturday's crash occurred, confirmed the child's death, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

SAN FRANCISCO HOMELESS SEX OFFENDER RETURNS TO PLAYGROUND AFTER TERRORIZING LOCALS WITH FREE FENTANYL SIGN

Melgar said the infant had been transferred to palliative care due to the gravity of their injuries.

The baby’s father and 1-year-old brother were killed when the SUV crashed into the bus stop in the West Portal neighborhood, the San Francisco Police Department said. The baby’s mother died the following day.

Authorities investigate the scene of an accident in which an SUV crashed into a bus stop on March 16, 2024, in San Francisco. (Benjamin Fanjoy/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

Police said Monday that the suspected driver of the SUV, a 78-year-old woman, was arrested and charged with felony vehicular manslaughter and felony reckless driving causing bodily injury.

Residents left flowers at a growing memorial where the crash occurred.