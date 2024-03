Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A homeless sex offender and drug user, Joseph Adam Moore, returned to a local playground in San Francisco after causing outrage last year for offering free fentanyl to locals.

"After his December conviction for creating a public nuisance, Moore said he spent time in jail and was released in early March," the San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday.

But after he was convicted of a "public nuisance charge" last year, per the outlet, Moore returned to Argonne Playground "about 25 yards away from a swing set where a group of toddlers played with their caretakers."

HOMELESS MAN HORRIFIES SAN FRANCISCO NEIGHBORHOOD WITH 'FREE FENTANYL 4 NEW USERS' SIGN

"I am here because I was pushed here," Moore said, telling the Chronicle that he could not stay in Santa Cruz because of his status as a convicted sex offender, per "Santa Cruz County court records showing he was convicted of lewd acts with a minor under 14 in 1997."

"Spokespersons at the district attorney's office could not immediately confirm the length of his sentence," the paper reported.

"We are in close contact with Capt. (Chris) Canning who is monitoring the situation," an aide of Supervisor Connie Chan told the Chronicle.

Two city park rangers approached Moore but said that he "did not appear to be bothering anyone or violating any park rules," according to the outlet.

SAN FRANCISCO PASSES LAW-AND-ORDER MEASURES BY LARGE MARGINS, INCLUDING DRUG SCREENING FOR WELFARE RECIPIENTS

Moore also sparked outrage last year after he displayed a sign advertising free fentanyl for locals.

"Free fentanyl 4 new users," one sign reads in a picture taken by the San Francisco Chronicle. "Meth for stolen items!" the other sign reads.

"It’s not a joke," Moore told the Chronicle at the time.

"It’s horrible," parent Nathaniel Weiner told the Chronicle of the signs advertising fentanyl.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The San Francisco Police Department, Supervisor Chan, who represents constituents in the Richmond District, and San Francisco Mayor London Breed did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.