Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A San Francisco couple and their toddler, who were waiting for a bus to take them to the city’s zoo, have died after an SUV rammed into their stop, reports say.

The accident Saturday afternoon in the San Francisco’s West Portal neighborhood also left three people injured, including the couple's infant who survived but is hospitalized in critical condition, according to KGO.

"We don’t know if the driver had a medical emergency – that is all under investigation," San Francisco Fire Chief Janine Nicholson told reporters at the scene.

Rogerio Faleiro, a local resident who said he knew the victims, told KGO that "they took care of their kids, and they were going to the zoo to have a nice day at the park" when they were struck by the SUV.

ILLINOIS POLICE IDENTIFY 5 PEOPLE, INCLUDING 3 CHILDREN, KILLED IN SCHOOL BUS CRASH

Police confirmed that a man and child died at the scene of the crash. The third victim, a woman, later died at a hospital.

A memorial has since been set up at the bus stop.

"Obviously, I have my kids. I don't want to imagine what the family is feeling at this moment and how heartbreaking it is for the community," Vilma Franco, one of the visitors to the memorial, told KGO, which reported that her husband witnessed the crash and tried to help.

VIRGINIA SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT INJURES 8 CHILDREN

The driver of the white Mercedes SUV was among those hospitalized, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said Saturday it was investigating the cause of the crash in collaboration with the San Francisco Police Department.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed described the incident as a "tragic collision."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’ve just visited the scene and it is heartbreaking," Breed posted on X Saturday. "We will share more information when we can, but now our focus is on the victims and their families."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.