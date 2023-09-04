Indianapolis police shoot burglary suspect who allegedly stabbed police dog

Police in Indianapolis shot a burglary suspect who allegedly stabbed a police dog.

The dog, named Ringo, underwent surgery for three stab wounds Saturday morning and was in stable condition, WXIN-TV reported. The suspect also was in stable condition.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a break-in at Greene’s Auto and Truck Service just before 8 p.m. Friday. Officers found the suspect near the business’ front desk. The suspect refused commands to surrender. Ringo engaged the suspect, who then stabbed the dog. It's unclear how many officers opened fire but the suspect was hit at least once.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's internal affairs unit has opened an investigation into the shooting. Officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave.

The incident marks the third officer-involved shooting in Indianapolis since the beginning of August.