Indianapolis police fatally shoot man who opened fire during SWAT standoff

Indianapolis police fatally shot a man after he fired shots following a standoff with a SWAT team, police said Monday.

The man was taken to a hospital Sunday night where he later died, police said. He was identified as Luis Duran-Ruano, 31, by the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Police were called to the city's west side around 7:30 p.m. about a man reportedly firing shots into the air, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

SEVEN JUVENILES WOUNDED IN DOWNTOWN INDIANAPOLIS SHOOTING, POLICE SAY

Officers tried to stop the man from driving away in a car but he led them on a brief pursuit that ended outside a home. The man then got out of the car armed with a gun, which he held to his head, police said.

A SWAT team was called to the scene and a sergeant began communicating with the man, trying to get him to put the gun down. But after about an hour, police said the man began walking away from the home.

When SWAT team officers fired bean bag rounds, the suspect then fired gunshots and three officers returned fire, fatally wounding the man, police said. Officers recovered a gun at the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting will be investigated by an IMPD Critical Incident Response Team and internal affairs. The officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave, police said.