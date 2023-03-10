Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Indianapolis police arrest 9 following street racing crackdown

Drivers were performing doughnuts in 3 locations in the Indianapolis area

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities have arrested nine people and were looking for others following illegal "spinning" events at three locations in the Indianapolis area.

Most of those arrested Saturday were charged with resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness, state police said Friday in a release.

Spinning is a trend where drivers perform what are called doughnuts in public parks, parking lots, intersections or freeway lanes, state police said.

STUDENTS ACROSS THE UNITED STATES ARE STRUGGLING IN SCHOOL, BUT ONLY A FRACTION HAVE ACCESS TO TUTORS

Police arrested nine people in Indianapolis following a crackdown on street racing.

Police arrested nine people in Indianapolis following a crackdown on street racing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other vehicles are used to block traffic from interfering with the events that are attended by dozens of people. Drivers often illegally race one another during or after the spinning events.

Special operations by state police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department over the past year have resulted in more than 40 arrests and the recovery of over 80 stolen vehicles, police said.