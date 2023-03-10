Indianapolis police arrest 9 following street racing crackdown

Authorities have arrested nine people and were looking for others following illegal "spinning" events at three locations in the Indianapolis area.

Most of those arrested Saturday were charged with resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness, state police said Friday in a release.

Spinning is a trend where drivers perform what are called doughnuts in public parks, parking lots, intersections or freeway lanes, state police said.

STUDENTS ACROSS THE UNITED STATES ARE STRUGGLING IN SCHOOL, BUT ONLY A FRACTION HAVE ACCESS TO TUTORS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other vehicles are used to block traffic from interfering with the events that are attended by dozens of people. Drivers often illegally race one another during or after the spinning events.

Special operations by state police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department over the past year have resulted in more than 40 arrests and the recovery of over 80 stolen vehicles, police said.