Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Indiana worker killed after being pinned between steel coils

Kevin Hartsock of Fort Wayne, IN, pronounced dead at scene

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Fort Wayne man died early Friday in an industrial incident at a northeastern Indiana steel plant, authorities said.

Investigators believe Kevin Hartsock was working on machinery at the Heidtman Steel plant in Butler when he became pinned inside it, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.

NEW YORK MECHANIC CHARGED WITH HOMICIDE AFTER 6-STORY ELEVATOR DROP KILLS COLLEAGUE

First responders say Hartsock was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident occurred around 2 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

Indiana Fox News graphic

Kevin Harstock of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was reportedly killed at Heidtman Steel in Butler when a steel coil hooked to a crane he was operating swung out of control, pinning him against another stack of coils.

The cause of death was not immediately released.

INDIANA AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY CONSTRUCTION WORKER RUN OVER BY VEHICLE

A receptionist at the plant said the Toledo, Ohio-based company had no immediate comment due to the pending investigation.

U.S. Department of Labor data shows another workplace death occurred at the plant around midnight on Dec. 22, 2020, WPTA-TV reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The employee suffered fatal injuries when a steel coil he was lifting with a crane swung out and pinned him against another stack of coils," a Labor Department report said.