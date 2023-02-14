Indiana authorities identify construction worker run over by vehicle

A worker who was killed when a construction vehicle backed over him as he was talking on his cellphone has been identified as a 53-year-old northeastern Indiana man.

The Allen County coroner’s office said Tuesday that Todd Allen Ort of New Haven died Monday from multiple blunt-impact injuries. His death was ruled an accident following an autopsy, The Journal Gazette reported.

Fort Wayne police said they were called late Monday morning to the scene of the fatal accident at a Dreyer’s/Edy’s Ice Cream plant on the city’s north side.

Witnesses told officers the man had been on his cellphone while working at a construction site just prior to the accident and he was unaware that a construction vehicle was backing up toward him.

Police said the vehicle's driver was cooperating with investigators. A Fort Wayne police chaplain was assisting the deceased worker's grieving coworkers.