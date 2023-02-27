Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Indiana trooper shoots suspect during drug, gun bust

The suspect was hospitalized in stable condition and no officers were injured

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Indiana State Police trooper shot and wounded a man Monday in Indianapolis after he fled from troopers tracking him as part of a guns and drugs investigation, state police said.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition, and no officers were injured in Monday morning's shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex, said state police Sgt. John Perrine.

INDIANA POLICE SHOOT KNIFE-WIELDING MAN WHO CHARGED AT OFFICER

The shooting happened as three state troopers were following up on an investigation of a person with several warrants for gun and drug felony charges, The Indianapolis Star reported.

An Indiana state trooper shot and wounded a suspect while serving multiple drug and firearm warrants.

An Indiana state trooper shot and wounded a suspect while serving multiple drug and firearm warrants. (Fox News)

Perrine said the troopers encountered the suspect at a hotel but he fled on foot, got into a vehicle and drove away before crashing into a nearby pond as the troopers were pursuing him.

INDIANAPOLIS POLICE SHOOT MAN BELIEVED TO BE CONNECTED TO FATAL SHOOTING

The suspect fled on foot from the pond before one trooper exchange gunfire with the man, he said.

Perrine said it was not immediately clear who fired their weapon first or how many rounds the trooper had fired. He said the shooting remains under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We recognize there are a lot of questions and they are the same questions we have," he said.