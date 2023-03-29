Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Indiana toddler dies from gunshot wound, no arrests have been made

IN first responders did not attempt to resuscitate the dying child

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 16-month-old child died from a gunshot wound Tuesday at a northwestern Indiana apartment, authorities said, but investigators provided few details.

The shooting killed Isiah Johnson, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday to determine the boy’s cause and manner of death.

The shooting at the Romney Meadows apartment complex in Lafayette was reported around 3 p.m., Lafayette Police Lt. Matt Gard said.

INDIANA BOY, 16, GETS 65 YEARS FOR MURDER IN VAPE DEAL GONE WRONG

An Indiana toddler was killed by a gunshot wound at an apartment in Lafayette on Tuesday. 

An Indiana toddler was killed by a gunshot wound at an apartment in Lafayette on Tuesday. 

A call of a child not breathing did not come from someone inside the apartment at the time the shot was fired, and no resuscitation was performed by first responders at the scene, Gard said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There was one adult and two children inside the apartment," Gard said. All three have been interviewed by investigators.

No arrests have been made, Gard said.