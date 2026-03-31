Indiana tightens rules on migrant truckers, requires visas and English proficiency

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Indiana officials are moving to revoke commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) for immigrants unable to provide valid work visas, with all affected licenses set to expire at midnight Wednesday.

In a statement on social media Tuesday afternoon, Indiana Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith said that moving forward, all future non-citizen CDL applications will need one of three approved work visas, while also requiring the driver to demonstrate proficiency in English.

The announcement comes days after Fox News cameras embedded with federal safety officials in Florida captured troubling encounters with truck drivers who couldn’t read road signs or communicate in English.

State troopers said that up to half of truckers at some Florida weigh stations fail to meet English proficiency requirements.

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In addition to the new visa requirements, Beckwith said any employers who "knowingly hire illegal drivers" without a valid CDL will face a $50,000 fine.

"This is a great first step in making our streets safer for Hoosiers," Beckwith wrote in the statement. "Now it’s our duty to enforce these new laws and prevent any more senseless deaths."

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Deadly crashes have been reported nationwide involving drivers the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed were in the U.S. illegally or operating with CDLs they should never have had.

In February, an illegal immigrant truck driver from India allegedly ran a red light, causing a fatal crash in Hendricks County, Indiana.

Singh Sukhdeep received his commercial driver's license in May 2025, despite being caught and released after crossing the U.S. border illegally in 2018.

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In a Florida case, Harjinder Singh, an illegal immigrant from India, was charged after a tractor-trailer crash left three people dead.

The tractor-trailer, driven by Singh, allegedly made an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike through an "Official Use Only" access point in St. Lucie County, blocking all lanes of the highway and leading to the crash.

His brother, Harneet Singh, 25, also an illegal immigrant from India, was riding as a passenger at the time of the crash.

Harjinder Singh, who allegedly entered the U.S. illegally and obtained a CDL in California, is facing three counts of vehicular homicide, according to officials.

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Fox News' Alexis McAdams contributed to this report.