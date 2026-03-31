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Indiana

Indiana tightens rules on migrant truckers, requires visas and English proficiency

Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith says employers who knowingly hire drivers without a valid CDL will face a $50,000 fine

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Indiana officials are moving to revoke commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) for immigrants unable to provide valid work visas, with all affected licenses set to expire at midnight Wednesday. 

In a statement on social media Tuesday afternoon, Indiana Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith said that moving forward, all future non-citizen CDL applications will need one of three approved work visas, while also requiring the driver to demonstrate proficiency in English. 

The announcement comes days after Fox News cameras embedded with federal safety officials in Florida captured troubling encounters with truck drivers who couldn’t read road signs or communicate in English.

State troopers said that up to half of truckers at some Florida weigh stations fail to meet English proficiency requirements.

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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that widespread fraud is allowing illegal immigrants to obtain commercial driver’s licenses, which he said poses safety risks. (Department of Homeland Security)

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In addition to the new visa requirements, Beckwith said any employers who "knowingly hire illegal drivers" without a valid CDL will face a $50,000 fine. 

"This is a great first step in making our streets safer for Hoosiers," Beckwith wrote in the statement. "Now it’s our duty to enforce these new laws and prevent any more senseless deaths."

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks at a podium during a news conference.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that widespread fraud is allowing illegal immigrants to obtain commercial driver’s licenses, which he said poses safety risks. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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Deadly crashes have been reported nationwide involving drivers the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed were in the U.S. illegally or operating with CDLs they should never have had.

In February, an illegal immigrant truck driver from India allegedly ran a red light, causing a fatal crash in Hendricks County, Indiana.

Singh Sukhdeep received his commercial driver's license in May 2025, despite being caught and released after crossing the U.S. border illegally in 2018.

A commercial drivers license showing photo of Singh Sukhdeep

A commercial driver's license of Singh Sukhdeep, an illegal alien from India accused of killing an Indiana man in a February 2026 crash. (Obtained by Fox News)

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In a Florida case, Harjinder Singh, an illegal immigrant from India, was charged after a tractor-trailer crash left three people dead.

The tractor-trailer, driven by Singh, allegedly made an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike through an "Official Use Only" access point in St. Lucie County, blocking all lanes of the highway and leading to the crash.

His brother, Harneet Singh, 25, also an illegal immigrant from India, was riding as a passenger at the time of the crash.

Harjinder Singh, who allegedly entered the U.S. illegally and obtained a CDL in California, is facing three counts of vehicular homicide, according to officials.

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Fox News' Alexis McAdams contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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