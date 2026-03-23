Ignored ICE detainers ‘put lives at risk,’ DHS says, targeting Newsom, Pritzker, Healey

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As congressional Democrats continue to vote to defund the Department of Homeland Security, the agency is calling out the "dangerous derangement" of sanctuary state leaders who it says are "putting American lives at risk" by releasing illegal immigrant pedophiles, murderers and gang members.

A spokesperson for DHS slammed Democratic governors Gavin Newsom of California and JB Pritzker of Illinois, both rumored 2028 Democratic presidential candidates, and also Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey.

"Governor Newsom and his fellow sanctuary politicians—including Pritzker and Healey—are releasing murderers, pedophiles, and drug traffickers back into our neighborhoods and putting American lives at risk," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The spokesperson cited statistics showing that seven out of 10 of the safest cities in the U.S. cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They issued a personal appeal to the Democratic governors, saying, "If we work together, we can make America safe again."

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"Criminal illegal aliens should not be released from jails back onto our streets to terrorize more innocent Americans," the spokesperson continued, adding that the agency is "calling on sanctuary politicians to stop this dangerous derangement and commit to honoring ICE arrest detainers."

Most of the 10 safest cities on U.S. News & World Report's list are located either in states or counties that have laws directing municipal authorities to cooperate or coordinate directly with federal immigration enforcement. That cooperation often occurs through 287(g) agreements, which allow local law enforcement agencies to work directly with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The cities also share other traits, such as high median incomes and a lack of mixed-use zoning or transient rental housing, underscoring the ongoing debate over whether immigration enforcement cooperation plays a meaningful role in public safety.

According to the DHS, there are over 33,000 criminal illegal aliens in California’s custody.

The spokesperson cited several illegal immigrants with criminal records arrested by ICE in the last year who were released in California despite ICE detainers, including child predators and gang members.

One of these individuals, Hector Grijalba-Sernas, from Mexico, was previously arrested for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old. DHS said that despite ICE lodging a detainer against Grijalba-Sernas, he was released last year. He is currently in federal custody.

Another, Xujin An, from China, who was arrested for sexual penetration with force and sexual battery in Westminster, California, was arrested by ICE after its detainer was not honored, according to DHS. An is currently in ICE custody pending judicial proceedings.

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A third, Angel Navarro Camarillo, who DHS said is a member of the La Familia street gang, was arrested by ICE following an arrest by local authorities for a sex offender violation. Likewise, the detainer against Navarro Camarillo was not honored, according to DHS. He has since been removed from the United States.

Carmelo Corado Hurtado, from Guatemala, was arrested by ICE following an unheeded detainer request and his conviction of first-degree murder, driving under the influence and second-degree robbery. ICE removed Corado Hurtado from the U.S. last year.

In Illinois, DHS said that ICE arrested illegal immigrant Jose Manuel Fuentes-Vargas, from Mexico, after its detainer against him was not honored and following his conviction of sexual assault of a victim less than 13 years of age. Fuentes-Vargas is currently in ICE custody.

Another, Leonardo Ignot-Osto, a Mexican national who illegally entered the U.S. at least four times and was convicted of child abduction of a victim less than 17 years old, was arrested by ICE last year after its detainer was not honored. He was removed from the U.S.

A third, Jaime Mandujano-Nunez, from Mexico, was arrested by ICE late last year after he was released by authorities on an unknown date following his conviction of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. He has also since been removed from the U.S.

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This comes amid mass outrage over the killing of Loyola University Chicago student Sheridan Gorman, allegedly by an illegal immigrant, Venezuelan national Jose Medina-Medina.

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According to DHS, Medina-Medina, 25, entered the U.S. during the Biden administration and had been previously arrested for shoplifting in Chicago, marking a prior criminal incident before the alleged murder.

On Sunday, the Chicago Police Department formally charged Medina-Medina with murder in the shooting of Gorman. In a statement, the department said Medina-Medina was currently facing six felony charges, including a count of first-degree murder.

A spokesperson for Pritzker's office told Fox News Digital, "Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and Loyola University community grieving the senseless murder of Sheridan Gorman."

Pritzker's spokesperson said that "violent crime has no place in our streets, and we expect the alleged perpetrator to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

They added that the Trump administration "needs to stop politicizing heinous tragedies and instead focus on real solutions, like reinstating federal funds to prevent violence that support our public safety efforts."

Fox News Digital also reached out to the offices of Newsom and Healey.

Fox News Digital's Charles Creitz, Matt Finn, Emma Bussey and Fox News' Bill Melugin contributed to this report.