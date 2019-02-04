Indiana superintendent accused of committing insurance fraud to help student resigns

The Indiana school superintendent who was arrested for allegedly using her own insurance to help a sick student resigned on Friday.

Casey Smitherman, superintendent of Elwood Community Schools, reportedly resigned at a school board meeting and said she was "embarrassed" by the situation.

"I have dedicated my entire professional career to children and ensuring they have the best possible chance of success," Smitherman said in a statement obtained by Fox 59. "My record of accomplishments clearly shows I have been successful in doing that. Unfortunately, my recent lapse in judgment has brought negative attention to the community and myself."

On Jan. 9, Smitherman allegedly took a 15-year-old student to the doctor after he didn't show up to school because of a sore throat, the news station reported, citing court documents.

She allegedly signed in the student under her son's name -- and filled a prescription for Amoxicillin at a pharmacy under the son's name, too.

Days later, investigators reportedly received a tip about the situation. Smitherman told police she was worried about the student and had helped him in the past, but never reported his situation to state officials out of fear he'd be placed in foster care.

Records reportedly stated that the student's treatment cost $233. Smitherman previously told Fox 59 that the first clinic where she went with the student refused him service, so she pretended the boy was her son afterwards.

"I knew he did not have insurance, and I wanted to do all I could to help him get well. I know this action was wrong. In the moment, my only concern was for this child’s health," Smitherman said.

In her resignation statement, she said she hoped "this single lapse in judgment does not tarnish all of the good work I’ve done for students over the span of my career."

Smitherman was charged with official misconduct, insurance fraud, insurance-application fraud and identity deception.