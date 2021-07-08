Alleged Indiana gunman who fatally 'ambushed' police officer charged with premeditated murder

The alleged gunman who fatally "ambushed" an Indiana police officer on Wednesday will be charged with murder, according to court documents obtained by Fox News.

Shane Meehan will face a premeditated murder of a federal agent charge in connection with the death of Terre Haute Det. Greg Ferency. Ferency, a 30-year veteran of the police force and a father of two adult children, was fatally shot outside the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency around 2:15 p.m., authorities said.

He had been assigned to an FBI task force since 2010, officials said.

"Greg was not only a long-standing member of the police department of Terre Haute," said FBI special agent Paul Keenan during a news conference Thursday. "He was a valued member of our FBI family."

Federal prosecutors said Meehan pulled up to the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency building and threw a Molotov cocktail. When Ferency walked out, Meehan allegedly shot him. Ferency, who returned fire, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

During the chaos, Meehan "engaged in a gun battle" with an FBI agent who also responded.

"An agent inside our office heard the gunshots, came outside and engaged the suspect and fired at him," Keenan said.

Meehan was struck twice, but investigators were unclear if the bullets came from Ferency or an FBI agent, court documents said. He drove himself to a hospital and underwent surgery for his gunshot wounds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI executed several search warrants Thursday, including at Meehan's home and vehicle where several items were seized, including three Molotov cocktails, firearms and ammunition.

Investigators are still searching for a motive.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said Ferency was his neighbor before he became a police officer.

"You will not meet a finer person," he said. "There’s not anything he did that he didn’t put 110% into. He was an amazing person."

Mayor Duke Bennett said Ferency's death is the third for a police officer in the line of duty since his time in office. Two other officers were killed in 2011 and 2018.