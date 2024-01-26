Expand / Collapse search
Indiana

Indiana police fatally shoot suspect wanted for multiple felonies

The IN suspect was wanted for several charges, including possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

Associated Press
Published
  • A 48-year-old man suspected of multiple felonies was fatally shot by Indianapolis police during a gunfight on Thursday evening.
  • The man died after being taken to a hospital, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
  • The shooting occurred just before 5:30 p.m. when officers stopped the man, who had gotten into a vehicle on the city's east side.

Indianapolis police shot and fatally wounded a man suspected of multiple felonies during a gunfight Thursday evening, the department said.

The 48-year-old man died after being taken to a hospital, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. His name wasn't immediately released.

He was shot just before 5:30 p.m. after officers saw him get into a vehicle that they stopped on the city's east side, the release said. Within seconds, the man got out of the vehicle with a handgun and shot at officers, who returned fire and hit the man, it said.

The man was wanted on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and invasion of privacy stemming from an incident earlier this month in which he shot at people, the release said.

Randal Taylor speaks

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor speaks at a press conference in Indianapolis, Indiana, on April 16, 2021. Police shot and fatally wounded a man suspected of multiple felonies during a gunfight on Thursday evening, the department said. (JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

No officers or people other than the suspect were injured, the release said.

Detectives located a handgun next to the man, the release said.

The incident will be investigated by an IMPD Critical Incident Response Team and internal affairs.

The officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave.