Indiana mobile home park fire leaves 2-year-old dead, her mom injured: report

A man returned from work Thursday evening to find his mobile home in a northwest Indiana park engulfed in flames and his wife and 2-year-old daughter trapped inside, according to a report.

Firefighters rescued the mother who was critically injured and fighting for her life, but couldn’t save the little girl, according to WMAQ-TV.

Mark Nibbe told the station he watched as the owner of the home showed up to the flames.

"He was going all around the trailer, banging on everything he could bang on, panicking," Nibbe told the station. "Cops took him away, so he didn't get burned himself."

The fire at the Ravinia Pines Mobile Home Community in New Chicago destroyed three homes.

“We’re just heartbroken because of the situation,” New Chicago Fire Chief Evin Eakins said, according to the station.

“We all have families and you know you just never get used to stuff like this,” he said.

State fire marshals were investigating the cause of the fire, the station reported. It wasn't believed to be suspicious.

New Chicago is 37 miles southeast of Chicago.