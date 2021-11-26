Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Indiana man stabs another man at Thanksgiving celebration in front of horrified guests

Brett Rowans, 34, was arrested on charges of intimidation and battery

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Indiana man was charged Thursday after he stabbed another guest at a Thanksgiving celebration, according to local reports and police records.

FLORIDA MAN CHARGED IN DEATH OF A PENNSYLVANIA WOMAN WHOSE REMAINS WERE FOUND UNDERWATER

Brett Rowans, 34, of Evansville, allegedly knifed the man in the back in front of other horrified guests after the two began arguing, police told 14News.

Brett Rowans, 34, allegedly stabbed another man at a Thanksgiving celebration.

Brett Rowans, 34, allegedly stabbed another man at a Thanksgiving celebration. (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Rowans' girlfriend tried to intervene, and he allegedly threatened to kill her, according to the outlet. Meanwhile, the host was busy preparing the turkey for the doomed holiday meal.

Thanksgiving turkey.

Thanksgiving turkey. (iStock)

Rowans had already fled when police arrived a little after 2:45 p.m. He was arrested at his home, where he denied stabbing the man. It wasn't clear what the argument was over. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He spent the remainder of Thanksgiving locked up on charges of intimidation and battery committed with a deadly weapon, court records show. He was held on $750 bond, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office. 

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.

Your Money