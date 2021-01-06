Indiana man jailed for sending dead rat to ex-wife in Florida as part of harassment campaign

An Indiana man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for a serial campaign of harassment against his ex-wife that lasted years and included mailing a dead rat to her home in Florida, authorities said.

Romney Christopher Ellis, 57, of Indianapolis, will serve four years and 10 months in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Florida said in a news release. Ellis pleaded guilty in April.

NYC MAN ARRESTED AFTER STRING OF ATTACKS ON WOMEN

Ellis began to harass his ex-wife as early as 2012, when a Hillsborough County judge issued multiple domestic violence injunctions against him, according to court documents.

However, Ellis repeatedly violated the orders, continuing his campaign of threats and stalking his ex-wife. He was convicted of aggravated stalking in 2013.

In 2019, Ellis continued to harass his ex-wife, officials said, making threats through text messages, photographs and videos.

TEXAS WOMAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH THEFT OF $10G PUPPY

In the messages, he expressed an intent to travel from Indiana to Florida, where he planned to decapitate and set the victim on fire, officials said. He also sent racially and sexually charged statements in text messages, along with sexually explicit images of himself.

Ellis also used the U.S. mail to harass the victim, her family and her friends. One package he mailed to his ex-wife’s home contained a dead rat and a black rose, the department said in the release.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Ellis’ Indianapolis home in February, recovering a handwritten note with the names and addresses of the victim and the victim’s family and friends.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An investigation revealed that Ellis had a history of repeated stalking, the department said. As early as 1993, and continuing through his March 2020 arrest, 14 victims obtained protective orders against Ellis over his harassment, stalking, threats, and acts of violence, according to court documents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.