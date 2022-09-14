Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Indiana police search for teens who allegedly stole puppies from pet store

Indiana police say the teenagers put the puppies into a 'large duffel bag'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Indiana are searching for two teenagers who allegedly took 10 puppies from a pet store on Sunday.

Officials say that two teenagers were caught on surveillance video taking 10 puppies from their kennels at the "Hug-A-Pup" pet store in Hammond, Indiana, on late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

The teenagers took the 10 puppies and put them in a "large duffel bag" before fleeing the store and heading eastbound, police said.

Officials say that two teenagers were caught on surveillance video taking 10 puppies from their kennels at the "Hug-A-Pup" pet store in Hammond, Indiana, on late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Officials say that two teenagers were caught on surveillance video taking 10 puppies from their kennels at the "Hug-A-Pup" pet store in Hammond, Indiana, on late Sunday night into early Monday morning. (Hammond Police Department)

The Hammond Police Department said in a Facebook post that the teenagers took "4 orange Pomeranian's, 3 white Poodle's, and 3 white and orange ‘Teddy Bear’ puppies."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Hammond Police Department said in a Facebook post that the teenagers took "4 orange Pomeranian's, 3 white Poodle's, and 3 white and orange ‘Teddy Bear’ puppies."

The Hammond Police Department said in a Facebook post that the teenagers took "4 orange Pomeranian's, 3 white Poodle's, and 3 white and orange ‘Teddy Bear’ puppies." (Hammond Police Department)

Police describe the teenagers as thin and noted they were both wearing dark hoodies and pants.

Any individual with information about the incident is asked to call 219-852-2980.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.