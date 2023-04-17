Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Published

Indiana firefighters rescue dozens of people from fatal, multi-level apartment building fire

Indianapolis fire led to the death of at least 1 women, hospitalization of 9 others

Associated Press
Firefighters in Indianapolis rescued dozens of people from a fatal blaze in a multilevel apartment building early Monday morning.

Multiple people called to report the fire in the three-story, 44-unit building around 4:45 a.m., the Indianapolis Star reported.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames. They used ground ladders to rescue at least 30 people from the building, the Indianapolis Fire Department tweeted. Other residents escaped by leaping from balconies.

An apartment complex fire in Indianapolis, Indiana, killed at least one woman and sent several others to the hospital. Firefighters rescued dozens of people from the burning apartment on April 17, 2023.

Emergency responders discovered a dead woman in the building. Nine people were hospitalized, including four children. A firefighter also suffered a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.