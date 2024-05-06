Expand / Collapse search
Indiana

Indiana fertilizer leak triggers 10-mile fish kill

Ammonia nitrogen poisoning reportedly came from 30,000-gallon tank at Scott Miller Farm

Associated Press
Published
A fertilizer tank leak has resulted in a miles-long fish kill in central Indiana, environmental officials said Monday.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management said state conservation officers on Sunday afternoon reported a large number of dead fish in the waters around Flint Creek near West Point in Tippecanoe County. Agency responders determined the kill stretched about 10 miles starting in a Flint Run tributary. Flint Run connects to Flint Creek, which flows into the Wabash River.

Indiana Fox News graphic

A liquid nitrogen fertilizer leak has reportedly resulted in a miles-long fish kill in Tippecanoe County, Indiana. (Fox News)

Responders detected elevated levels of ammonia nitrogen in the waters that they said came from a leak in a 30,000-gallon liquid nitrogen fertilizer storage tank at the nearby Scott Miller Farm. The farm owner has taken steps to contain the leak, agency officials said. Meanwhile, they recommend people and animals stay out of the water as the investigation continues.

No contact information could immediately be found for the Scott Miller Farm.