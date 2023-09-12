Expand / Collapse search
Indiana

Indiana driver killed when pickup truck wheel bounces through car windshield along I-70

Victim pronounced dead after car careens off I-70 near West Indianapolis

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A driver in Indiana was killed Monday morning after a wheel broke off a pickup truck and bounced through the windshield of the victim’s car, authorities said.

The accident happened around 7:45 a.m. on Interstate 70 in West Indianapolis when the wheel bounced over the median and smashed through the upper windshield and roof area of the victim’s car, causing the roof and windshield to collapse, Indiana State Police said.

The victim’s car careened off the roadway into a ditch and smashed through a fence before coming to a stop on its side about 25 feet from a house near Corrill and Wyoming Streets, according to authorities.

Troopers rushed to the site and found the female driver unresponsive. Paramedics attempted to aid the woman but later pronounced her dead at the crash site. 

wrecked windshield

The detached wheel bounced into the victim's car, crashing through the vehicle's windshield and part of the roof. (Indiana State Police)

Her identity was not publicly released, though police said her family has been notified.

car overturned

The car came to a rest on its side near a home off I-70. (Indiana State Police)

Investigators said the wheel had broken off the rear driver’s side of a Nissan pickup truck traveling in the eastbound lane. It was unclear how the tire broke off the pickup truck.

Troopers later located the driver and the pickup truck on the eastbound side. No details about the pickup truck driver were provided.

pickup truck missing wheel

Troopers said a preliminary investigation indicates the pickup truck's driver's side rear tire broke off. (Indiana State Police)

The Marion County Coroner's Office helped troopers with the investigation to recover the remains of the deceased driver. 

ditch that car careened through

The victim's car careened off I-70 and through a ditch after being struck by a tire. (Indiana State Police)

Authorities said the investigation remains active, and there was no further available information.