©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Train derails at slow speed near Lincoln Tunnel in Manhattan

About 1,500 commuters and crew were on the train when it derailed at slow speed near the Lincoln Tunnel.

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published | Updated
Rail service into and out of Penn Station New York was suspended Tuesday morning after "minor slow speed derailment" near the entrance to the Lincoln Tunnel, authorities said. 

Midtown direct service is being diverted to Hoboken until the issue is resolved, transit officials said.

"At approximately 8:55 a.m., Northeast Corridor train 3926, which departed Trenton at 7:32 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station New York at 8:49 a.m., experienced a minor, slow speed derailment just prior to arriving at Penn Station New York," NJ Transit said through a spokesperson. 

The train remains up right and no injures were reported, officials said. There are approximately 1,500 commuters and crew on board. 

Construction near Penn Station in New York, US, on Thursday, July 13, 2023.  (Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Amtrak said earlier its services operating between New York and Newark might experience lengthy delays because of a disabled train in the area. 

Several users on social media reported the minor train derailment, which interrupted their morning commute. 

"So we’ve ‘derailed’ in the tunnel under the Hudson. Packed standing room only train. How do we get out and how long might this take?!" asked user Rich Haskell.

Another user wrote that train #3926 derailed "right at the entrance to Lincoln tunnel." 

"All passengers ok as we were crawling into the tunnel at slow speed," user nick primola wrote. 

Passengers with NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and the PATH station at 33rd street, officials said. NJ Transit busses and private carriers will honor the rail tickets as well. 

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.