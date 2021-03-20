Indiana burglars steal Harley-Davidson motorcycles, drive out through front door

Indiana police are searching for brazen thieves who stole four motorcycles by riding them right out the dealership’s front door.

The Kokomo Police Department posted surveillance footage from a local Harley-Davidson dealership, showing the late Wednesday break-in.

The thieves entered the dealership at around 3:22 a.m., wearing "concealable clothing and motorcycle helmets." They then selected motorcycles worth a total of about $95,000: a 2020 Street Glide Special and three 2021 Street Glide Specials, according to police.

As of Saturday, no arrests had been made and further details were not available, a police spokesperson told Fox News.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Dustin Spicer at (765) 456-7194 or the Kokomo Police Department hotline at (765) 456-7017.