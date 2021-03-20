Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Indiana burglars steal Harley-Davidson motorcycles, drive out through front door

The motorcycles totaled more than $95,000 in value, police said

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Indiana police are searching for brazen thieves who stole four motorcycles by riding them right out the dealership’s front door.

The Kokomo Police Department posted surveillance footage from a local Harley-Davidson dealership, showing the late Wednesday break-in.

The thieves entered the dealership at around 3:22 a.m., wearing "concealable clothing and motorcycle helmets." They then selected motorcycles worth a total of about $95,000: a 2020 Street Glide Special and three 2021 Street Glide Specials, according to police.

FORT LAUDERDALE POLICE PUSH BACK ON REPORTS OF INCREASED VIOLENCE DURING SPRING BREAK

As of Saturday, no arrests had been made and further details were not available, a police spokesperson told Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Dustin Spicer at (765) 456-7194 or the Kokomo Police Department hotline at (765) 456-7017.

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

Your Money