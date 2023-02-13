Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Published

Indiana worker backed over, killed by construction vehicle

The Fort Wayne, IN, man was on his phone and unaware of the approaching vehicle

Associated Press
A construction vehicle backed over and killed a worker who was talking on his cellphone Monday, Fort Wayne police said.

The accident occurred shortly before noon at the Dreyer’s/Edy’s Ice Cream plant on Fort Wayne's north side, police said.

An Indiana construction worker was killed after being backed over by a vehicle.

Witnesses told police a man was on his phone while working at the construction site and was unaware of a vehicle coming toward him.

The man's name was not immediately released.

The incident was under investigation by police, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.