Inclement weather forecast for South, Mississippi Valley

Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday across the South and Mississippi Valley, including in some primary states.

Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding from Texas to Georgia.

Please stay alert to all the forecast details before heading out to vote.

The heat is also still above average across the southern Plains and Gulf Coast states.

Another day of record highs will be possible for parts of California, and the fire weather danger remains a concern for the Southwest and northern California.