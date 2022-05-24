Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Inclement weather forecast for South, Mississippi Valley

Texas, Georgia could be hit by tornadoes, flash flooding

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday across the South and Mississippi Valley, including in some primary states.  

RENEWABLE ENERGY DEPENDENCE COULD LEAD TO ROLLING BLACKOUTS IN MICHIGAN THIS SUMMER

Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding from Texas to Georgia.  

Storm threats in the U,S.

Storm threats in the U,S. (Credit: Fox News)

Please stay alert to all the forecast details before heading out to vote. 

The heat is also still above average across the southern Plains and Gulf Coast states.  

The U.S. rain forecast

The U.S. rain forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Another day of record highs will be possible for parts of California, and the fire weather danger remains a concern for the Southwest and northern California. 

