Crime

Illinois woman stabbed ex-husband over grocery store purchases: Police

Illinois police say Julie Anderson, 46, stabbed her ex-husband multiple times over what he bought at the grocery store

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
An Illinois woman allegedly stabbed her ex-husband multiple times Wednesday over purchases he made at a grocery store. 

Julie Anderson, 46, was arrested at an Antioch apartment and charged with aggravated domestic battery, battery great bodily harm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. 

Julie Anderson, wearing an arm cast, is seen wearing a pink and white short for a police mugshot.

Julie Anderson, 46, allegedly stabbed huer ex-husband several times over purchases he made at a grocery store, police said.  (Village of Antioch Police Department)

The Village of Antioch Police Department was called around 5 p.m. to the Joanna Court Apartments where officers found the victim being helped by a neighbor who applied "potentially life-saving first aid" with a tourniquet to his leg, authorities said. 

Anderson's 42-year-old ex-husband sustained stab wounds to his back and leg. The stabbing occurred in her apartment and the former husband fled to a neighboring unit, police said. 

Anderson allegedly stabbed him after an argument that started over his grocery store purchases. Despite the pair being divorced from each other, they still maintained a relationship, police said. 

Authorities didn't say what specifically the ex-husband bought that prompted the violent dispute. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.