Illinois professor says going maskless indoors a ‘manifestation’ of racism, will boot non-compliant students

A professor at Northern Illinois University outlined to students that they all must wear masks while in his class, arguing that not wearing face masks indoors "is a manifestation of ableism and racism."

"Refusing to mask indoors is a manifestation of ableism and racism, an exercise of individual privilege that tells the most vulnerable that their health and the health of their loved ones does not matter. Thus, masks are required here. They are NOT optional," a message from Northern Illinois University physics professor Jahred Adelman says, according to a photo of a projector screen from the class.

The professor's instruction on masks was made public after a student reported the matter through the Young America’s Foundation’s Campus Bias Tip Line. YAF obtained a copy of Adelman’s syllabus, which outlines that "Masks are required AT ALL times in PHYS 253." If students do not comply, they will be booted from the class, according to the syllabus.

"Masks are required AT ALL times in PHYS 253. Here and in your labs. It is not pleasant, but it is for your health and safety, my health and safety, and the health and safety of your friends and colleagues. If you do not follow this requirement, you will be asked to leave," Adelman wrote in the course syllabus, according to YAF.

Northern Illinois University, a public university in DeKalb County, Illinois, eased its mask requirements in February, but states on its website that "faculty members can require masks be worn in their teaching spaces." Adelman has been working at the college since 2014, and currently serves as the director of graduate studies for the physics department.

Adelman told Fox News Digital on Thursday in email correspondence that his rules on masks comply with school guidance and explained he’s working to "keep everyone a little safer while we learn physics."

"The university allows professors to set mask policy in their classrooms and laboratories. I cannot and would not tell students what to do outside of my class, but if I can do my part to keep everyone a little safer while we learn physics, I will do so. Of particular concern to me is protecting those students of color and those with special health demands and needs, whom studies have shown are disproportionately impacted by the virus," Adelman said.

Northern Illinois University’s press team did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the matter. A representative for the school did tell YAF that Adelman’s views on maskless individuals "reflect his personal opinion."

The syllabus provided to YAF also shows historical scientists photoshopped with face coverings or seen maskless, with captions such as, "I don’t want to see your nose this semester unless we’re outdoors" and "Neck gaiters are not acceptable."

A student at the school told YAF that Adelman is the only professor who teaches the required PHYS 253 NIU course.

YAF spokeswoman Kara Zupkus touted the youth conservative organization’s tip line in comments to Fox News Digital on Thursday as a resource for "students facing intimidation and bullying tactics from professors like this one."

"As our nation’s campuses become more polarized with left-wing activists parading as educators, it’s up to us to hold these leaders accountable for their viewpoint discrimination, and ensure that conservative students are able to speak freely in the classroom," Zupkus said.

Going maskless while in indoor public settings has been labeled racist and ableist by other professors in recent days, including in New York by a SUNY New Paltz professor.

"Refusing to mask indoors is a manifestation of ableism and racism, an exercise of individual privilege that tells the most vulnerable that their health does not matter," women’s, gender and sexuality studies professor Jessica Nydia Pabón-Colón said in a draft of her syllabus, which she posted on Twitter last month.