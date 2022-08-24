Georgetown University mandates masks for students during in-class instruction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Georgetown University is requiring its students to continue wearing masks during in-class instruction this fall amid lingering cases of COVID-19 and nationwide outbreaks of monkeypox.

The mask mandate, which applies to students in classrooms and teaching laboratories, does not apply to "informal gatherings" at places such as libraries and study spaces, according to public health guidance the Washington, D.C., school released Wednesday.

Students heading into the third fall term since the pandemic are also required to mask up on university-sponsored public transportation and in university health care facilities. In accordance with ongoing D.C. rules, every student who was in quarantine must continue wearing masks for ten days.

Unless they have an approved medical or religious exemption, students, faculty, staff and visitors to Georgetown University are required have received a primary series of COVID-19 vaccination, as well as a booster if they are eligible.

Several colleges and universities across the nation reinstated mask mandates last spring amid a "significant increase" in COVID-19 cases on campus.

Georgetown University was joined at the time by Rice University, Columbia University, Johns Hopkins University and American University in reinstating their mask mandates on campus.

During an April 6 announcement, Georgetown University said a "significant increase" in COVID-19 cases forced the school to reinstate the indoor mask requirement.

According to a university dashboard , 98% of Georgetown University students and faculty are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Georgetown University did not immediately respond to request for further comment from Fox News Digital.

Adam Sabes contributed to this report.