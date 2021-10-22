Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

Illinois mom fatally struck by bullet while reading Bible to youngest daughter

Zion police told the station that shell casings were discovered in the area

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
An Illinois mother was fatally injured by a stray bullet Sunday night while she was preparing her 7-month-old daughter for bed and reading the baby the Bible, a report said.

Melanie Yates, a 23-year-old registered nurse, was shot in the head at around 9 p.m. while inside her home in Zion, Illinois, according to Fox 32 Chicago. She died the following day at a nearby hospital.

CHICAGO GANG SHOOTING: LIGHTFOOT ASKS THE FEDS TO REVIEW EVIDENCE AFTER PROSECUTOR FOXX FILES NO CHARGES 

"For my daughter to be shot in the head, she’s reading the Bible to her youngest 7-month-old daughter, getting ready for bed," Lam Calderon, Yates’ mother, said. "It’s unreal."

She leaves behind her husband and two young children, the Lake & McHenry County Scanner reported.

Melanie Yates, 23, was shot in the head at around 9 p.m. inside her home in Zion, Illinois.

Melanie Yates, 23, was shot in the head at around 9 p.m. inside her home in Zion, Illinois. (Google Maps)

Zion police told the station that shell casings were discovered in the area. Authorities have not identified a suspect.

"Everybody who knew Lanie knows she loved Jesus Christ with every fiber of her being. There is no doubt whatsoever that she is in heaven at this very moment. But we on earth miss her very dearly," Stephan Calderon, the brother, told the paper.

A GoFundMe for the family raised over $40,000.

