Illinois
Published

Illinois man found dead in storage unit identified as ex-police chief

Former Maquon, IL police chief Richard R. Young, 71, was found decomposing in the unit last October

Associated Press
Human remains found in a west central Illinois storage unit have been identified as those of a former police chief.

The remains discovered last fall are those of Richard R. Young, 71, the former Maquon village police chief, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office received confirmation of the identity Tuesday after taking DNA from the decomposed remains and comparing it to samples from Young's relatives.

A dead body found inside a Knox County, Illinois storage unit has been identified as that of a former police chief from the area.

A dead body found inside a Knox County, Illinois storage unit has been identified as that of a former police chief from the area. (Fox News)

The remains were found Oct. 7, 2022, at Roberts Self Storage in Maquon after Knox County deputies responded to a complaint about an odor coming from the storage unit.

It's not clear how Young died.

Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon has been charged with first-degree murder and concealing the death of a person in the case. She has pleaded not guilty. Oglesby remains in custody at the Knox County Jail.

Maquon is about 150 miles southwest of Chicago.