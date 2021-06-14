Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fires
Published

Illinois chemical plant fire: Rockton orders mandatory evacuations

Chemtool facility erupts in flames

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in Illinois have ordered mandatory evacuations Monday as a massive fire is raging at a chemical plant outside of Chicago. 

The blaze erupted at a facility owned by Chemtool Incorporated in Rockton. 

"Rockton Fire has ordered a mandatory evacuation for area south of Chemtool due to an industrial fire," the Rockton Police Department said in a statement.  

In a Facebook post, the Village of Rockton advised residents to avoid Route 2 and East Rockton Road "so first responders from other communities can quickly respond to the Chemtool fire." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Aerial footage of the fire showed large plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. 

The fire is ongoing at the Chemtool Incorporated facility in Rockton, Ill. (Google Maps)

The fire is ongoing at the Chemtool Incorporated facility in Rockton, Ill. (Google Maps)

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze and there were no reports of injuries. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Your Money