Illinois boy, 9, shot to death at grandmother's birthday party: police

A 9-year-old boy was fatally shot during a birthday party in Franklin Park, Illinois on Saturday, police say.

Ulysess Campos was attending his grandmother's 70th birthday party when he was shot in the chest at around 10:15 p.m, NBC Chicago reported. He and other children were reportedly playing outside when someone in a car opened fire.

Campos' family members said that the 9-year-old – who was two weeks away from his 10th birthday – loved Batman and video games, according to FOX 32 Chicago.

"He was a kindhearted, loving kid, he loved playing video games with his cousins, he had a creative imagination, and was always full of excitement," a GoFundMe created by a family member read. "He is a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin. He will be eternally missed."

CHICAGO CRIME: MAN BEATEN, 5 SHOT, 1 KILLED DURING CHAOTIC 4TH OF JULY GATHERING

Police say that a person of interest is in custody, according to FOX 32. Authorities have not elaborated if the person in custody is the suspected shooter or someone connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call investigators at 847-678-2444.

ILLINOIS MAN CRITICAL AFTER COMMERCIAL-GRADE FIREWORK EXPLODES IN FACE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Village of Franklin Park Police Department for more information, but have not yet heard back.

The Village of Franklin Park Police Department is actively investigating the incident.