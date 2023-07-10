Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Illinois boy, 9, shot to death at grandmother's birthday party: police

Ulysess Campos loved Batman and video games, family members said

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
The Chicago police department has failed my family: Gianno Caldwell Video

The Chicago police department has failed my family: Gianno Caldwell

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell reflects on his younger brother's murder one year later as he calls on the FBI to take over the investigation on 'Your World.'

A 9-year-old boy was fatally shot during a birthday party in Franklin Park, Illinois on Saturday, police say.

Ulysess Campos was attending his grandmother's 70th birthday party when he was shot in the chest at around 10:15 p.m, NBC Chicago reported. He and other children were reportedly playing outside when someone in a car opened fire.

Campos' family members said that the 9-year-old – who was two weeks away from his 10th birthday – loved Batman and video games, according to FOX 32 Chicago. 

Ulysses Campos in Batman costume

Ulysess Campos was attending his grandmother's 70th birthday party when he was shot in the chest at around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday. (FOX 32 Chicago)

"He was a kindhearted, loving kid, he loved playing video games with his cousins, he had a creative imagination, and was always full of excitement," a GoFundMe created by a family member read. "He is a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin. He will be eternally missed."

CHICAGO CRIME: MAN BEATEN, 5 SHOT, 1 KILLED DURING CHAOTIC 4TH OF JULY GATHERING

Balloons at birthday party where child was shot and killed

The 9-year-old and other children were reportedly playing outside when a suspect in a car shot him in the chest. (FOX 32 Chicago)

Police say that a person of interest is in custody, according to FOX 32. Authorities have not elaborated if the person in custody is the suspected shooter or someone connected to the shooting. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call investigators at 847-678-2444.

ILLINOIS MAN CRITICAL AFTER COMMERCIAL-GRADE FIREWORK EXPLODES IN FACE

Police tape near fence

Police have not elaborated if the person in custody is the suspected shooter or someone connected to the shooting.  (FOX 32 Chicago)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP  

Fox News Digital reached out to the Village of Franklin Park Police Department for more information, but have not yet heard back.

The Village of Franklin Park Police Department is actively investigating the incident. 