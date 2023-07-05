Chicago crime: Man beaten, 5 shot, 1 killed during chaotic 4th of July gathering

Chicago police responded to a shooting Wednesday morning, where a man was beaten and critically injured, another man was fatally shot and four other people sustained gunshot wounds.

The Chicago Police Department said the shooting took place in the Englewood neighborhood on South Ada Street near West 56th Street at about 4:45 a.m.

A preliminary investigation found a group of people was gathered outside for a 4th of July celebration when an unknown person opened fire, striking five victims.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim, a 21-year-old man, was beaten and sustained injuries to his head. Police said he was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in critical condition. Chicago police initially said the man was beaten to death, but later said he remains in critical condition.

Four other individuals sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals.

Three of those victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, including a 23-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen. Police said he was listed in critical condition.

The other two victims transported to the medical center, a 21-year-old woman and 27-year-old man, were both shot in the leg and were listed in stable condition.

Also listed in stable condition is a 29-year-old man who was shot in the left foot and left leg. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Police said no suspects are in custody and detectives are investigating.