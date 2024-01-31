Americans aren’t safe with Biden's open border and the system is ‘flashing red’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

I am one of ten former high level FBI executives who sent an urgent letter to congressional leaders in January warning that our wide-open southern borders have spurred an invasion of military-aged men from hostile foreign countries that creates an unprecedented risk to our national security.

When the Biden administration threw open the 1951 miles of southern border the security of this great country was recklessly and needlessly compromised.

This issue has crested at a time when terrorists are on the move: the threats of catastrophic attack on the homeland are imminent and real. The cowardly October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israeli and American civilians was the most devastating act of international treachery since Pearl Harbor and this conflict is not confined to Israel and Hamas.

The barbaric attack was designed to activate terrorist organizations and their followers across the globe, many who are state sponsored. It is their goal to expand this conflict globally and bring it to our shores. The bloody hands of Iran, the most active state sponsor of terrorist organizations is ever present. This is no time to play politics: border security is national security.

As a former FBI Special Agent for 24 years, I experienced terrorism up close. I commanded FBI resources in Iraq, where Iranian-sponsored terrorists were responsible for the death of almost 1,000 Americans. Every day we responded to devastating bombings such as the United Nations, The International Red Cross, and hotels housing U.S. civilian workers. The terrorists’ goal is to extinguish western civilization no matter how long or what it takes. Iranian surrogates, Hezbollah and Hamas share that goal and have spent the last 40 years infiltrating and burrowing into the U.S., waiting for the order to activate and attack inside this country.

To complicate the problem, it appears that the Biden administration’s efforts to focus on right-wing domestic extremists as the most significant terrorist threat has diverted our intelligence agencies from international terrorist gangs such as Al Qaeda and ISIS who have demonstrated their enduring commitment to destroy us.

Border Patrol Agents have been transformed from guardians of our southern front into Walmart greeters as they process the millions who abuse the asylum system.

To add to the overall threat landscape the FBI has called lone actors who are radicalized remotely who activated by social media, terrorist propaganda and direct instructions as an urgent threat.

Recent history has spotlighted how easily one mentally disturbed but politically motivated actor can inflict mass casualties. Consider, however, the death and destruction that a small group of trained well-equipped international terrorists can inflict. To infiltrate into the U.S., they can simply walk across the nonexistent border or blend in with the thousands who cross illegally every day.

Much like the ancient Romans we have completely lost control of our borders. It led to the demise of Roman civilization.

The sheer numbers of unvetted illegal entrants from all over the globe provide cover for those from countries that are hostile and seek the demise of democracy and freedom. Between the over 800,000 "got-a-ways" in 2023, and the detention of over 340 illegal entrants since 2021 who are on the terrorist watch list, the system is flashing red.

The sad fact is the Mayorkas-led Department of Homeland Security has turned itself into an $800-billion-dollar white elephant. The agency has no idea who is crossing our border, potentially nullifying all the security measures taken in the aftermath of 9/11.

Every possible resource must be mobilized to address the imminent threat to our homeland. Our leaders must realize that we have neither the time nor the resources to divert our precious intelligence assets to address this administration’s political agenda.

Given the high stakes, the time is now to restore border security by removing catch and release and other policies that present incentives to cross the border. It is imperative to restore policies that deter illegal crossing, such as "Remain in Mexico."

We must restore our Border Patrol to its real mission of guarding our borders and denying terrorists easy access to vulnerable American people and institutions.

We must protect the homeland lest we meet the same fate as our friends and allies in Israel.

