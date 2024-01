Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The NYPD has released photos of several more illegal migrants wanted for attacking two police officers over the weekend in Times Square just steps from the New Amsterdam theater — a popular destination among tourists.

Five men have already been arrested, charged and released without bail, while the NYPD says it is looking for four more suspects regarding the shocking caught-on-camera attack.

A mob of migrants attacked an NYPD officer and lieutenant in front of a shelter on West 42nd Street in Manhattan at around 8:30 p.m., with CCTV video capturing the beatdown.

The NYPD had asked the migrants to move, but a scuffle ensued as the officers were seen trying to subdue a person in a yellow jacket onto the ground.

One hooded suspect wearing a backpack can then be seen kicking one of the officers twice in the head as he grapples on the ground, while another suspect in a red top kicks him in the back.

As the struggle ensues, the suspect in the red jacket returns and kicks the other officer in the back.

Another hooded suspect wearing a backpack then arrives on the scene and takes a big swinging kick aimed at one of the officer's heads. The migrant falls to the ground as he tries to execute the kick.

The suspects are then seen running off. The unidentified officers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene, police said. One officer sustained cuts to the face while the other had bruising to the body, according to sources.

The NYPD has arrested Darwin Andres Gomez Izquiel, 19, of Mississippi; Kelvin Servat Arocha, 19, of Brooklyn; Juarez Wilson, 21, of Queens; Yorman Reveron, 24, of Brooklyn and Jhoan Boada, 22, who is listed as homeless.

They were all hit with a variety of charges, including assault on a police officer, gang assault, obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct.

Reveron has two pending cases in Manhattan for assault and robbery, according to the New York Post. He allegedly attacked a loss prevention officer at a Macy's department store during an alleged robbery and allegedly punched and bit a Nordstrom Rack employee in November.

On Wednesday, police released images of four additional suspects wanted in relation to the attack.

Saturday's attack came as the city continues to grapple with an influx of migrants who were bussed from the Texas-Mexico border. The Post previously reported that nearly 100 migrants have been suspected of being pickpockets by the NYPD, and residents near Brooklyn’s Floyd Bennett Field, the site of a 2,000-bed migrant tent shelter, complained about "lawlessness" by the occupants there.

A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Eric Adams told Fox News Digital that the office would not go into the legal status of those involved in the weekend attack in New York City on the NYPD officers.

However, the spokesperson said that all migrants in the city’s shelter system are expected to adhere to a code of conduct, and those found to be violating the code of conduct — which includes acting violently on the premises — will be asked to leave for the safety of others.

"The men and women of the NYPD put their lives on the line every single day, working tirelessly to keep us and our streets safe," the spokesperson said.

"Violence — of any kind, and no less against our officers — is unacceptable and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.