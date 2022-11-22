Expand / Collapse search
IMMIGRATION
Illegal immigrants in Texas bail from vehicle during traffic stop, video shows

Video shows five illegal immigrants fleeing white Toyota SUV at traffic stop conducted by Texas DPS

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
Texas Department of Public Safety says 20-year-old Angelina Charles, of Carrizo Springs was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons after she admitted to being paid $3,200 per individual smuggled.

Dashcam footage shows the moment five illegal immigrants bailed out of a vehicle and fled onto rancher property during a traffic stop in southern Texas. 

The Texas Department of Public Safety said that on Friday, a DPS trooper stopped a white Toyota SUV for a traffic violation on Farm to Market Road 133 in La Salle County. 

Before the stop, the vehicle's driver pulled over and came to a rest near a ranch fence, DPS said. 

Video shows five individuals bailing out of the vehicle and fleeing into the brush. 

Authorities said the driver, identified as 20-year-old Angelina Charles of Carrizo Springs, also attempted to flee the vehicle by sliding over the passenger seat. She admitted to being paid $3,200 per person to smuggle people over the U.S.-Mexico border, DPS said 

Charles was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons.

The five illegal immigrants who fled the vehicle were not apprehended and "absconded onto a ranch property," DPS said. 

Charles also had an outstanding warrant out of Dimmit County for assault, DPS said. 

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.