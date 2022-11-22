Illegal immigrants in Texas bail from vehicle during traffic stop, video shows

Dashcam footage shows the moment five illegal immigrants bailed out of a vehicle and fled onto rancher property during a traffic stop in southern Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said that on Friday, a DPS trooper stopped a white Toyota SUV for a traffic violation on Farm to Market Road 133 in La Salle County.

Before the stop, the vehicle's driver pulled over and came to a rest near a ranch fence, DPS said.

Video shows five individuals bailing out of the vehicle and fleeing into the brush.

Authorities said the driver, identified as 20-year-old Angelina Charles of Carrizo Springs, also attempted to flee the vehicle by sliding over the passenger seat. She admitted to being paid $3,200 per person to smuggle people over the U.S.-Mexico border, DPS said

Charles was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons.

The five illegal immigrants who fled the vehicle were not apprehended and "absconded onto a ranch property," DPS said.

Charles also had an outstanding warrant out of Dimmit County for assault, DPS said.