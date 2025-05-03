Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Illegal immigrants charged in brutal murder during California home invasion, robbery

3 suspects identified as illegal aliens from Eastern Europe

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
close
Angel moms whose children were killed by illegal immigrants celebrate Trump's 'justice' crusade from White House lawn Video

Angel moms whose children were killed by illegal immigrants celebrate Trump's 'justice' crusade from White House lawn

Angel moms and dads visited the White House in early May 2025 and celebrated President Trump ushering back justice after losing their children to crimes committed by illegal immigrants.

Authorities revealed that three men recently arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) in connection with a home invasion, murder and robbery in Woodland Hills are illegal immigrants from Eastern Europe.

The suspects, Georgian nationals Paata Kochyashvili, 38, Zaza Otarashvili, 46, and Besiki Khutsishvili, 52, are each charged with murder. Their bail is set at $2 million.

Fox News learned all three men were in the U.S. illegally and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed detainers on them.

Three uniformed LAPD officers standing near a tow truck

Los Angeles Police Department personnel gathered outside a crime scene.  (LAPD Headquarters Facebook)

GOP LAWMAKERS RALLY AROUND TRUMP ADMIN FOR MASSIVE NIGHTCLUB RAID TARGETING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

LAPD officers responded to a home in Woodland Hills just before 1 a.m. on April 26 for a death investigation.

Aleksandre Modebadze, 47, was found with a head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles City Fire paramedics, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

ICE agent

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detain an illegal immigrant in Los Angeles. (John Moore/Getty Images)

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CONVICTED OF KILLING TEENS IN HIGH-SPEED CRASH TO BE RELEASED EARLY: 'IT'S DISGUSTING'

Homicide detectives alleged the three men entered the house, held Modebadze captive, and fatally beat him, according to the report.

Hours after the alleged murder, the FBI helped find and arrest the men.

Officers from Homeland Security and the FBI conduct immigration enforcement in El Paso, Texas

Officers from Homeland Security and the FBI conduct immigration enforcement. (FBI)

GOP DA TRADES BARBS WITH NEWSOM AFTER BEING BLAMED FOR BAD 'PLEA DEAL' FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT FELON

One suspect was near Sepulveda and Burbank boulevards in Van Nuys, and the other two suspects were arrested in Glendale. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.