Illegal immigrant who allegedly escaped Colorado ICE site during power outage captured on bus

The second illegal immigrant who allegedly escaped from a Colorado detention center during a power outage last month was captured Tuesday while on a bus, authorities said.

Geilond Vido-Romero, 24, who is accused of having ties to the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, was caught while riding a bus in Denver, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Vido-Romero was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in February and was suspected of shoplifting and resisting arrest.

On March 18, he and Joel Jose Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 32, allegedly escaped from the Denver Contract Detention Facility in Aurora during a power outage.

Authorities noticed the pair were missing after they were unaccounted for during a 2 p.m. count.

Assistant Facility Director Mohamed Bennani told Aurora Police power at the detention center went out at around 9:30 p.m., and the back doors of the center opened up to the soccer field.

Gonzalez-Gonzalez was found three days after the escape in nearby Adams County, where he had been previously held in jail.

Court and police documents show Vido-Romero lived at the now-closed apartment complex in Aurora where some armed Tren de Aragua members were seen entering an apartment on a viral video that caught President Donald Trump’s attention during last year’s presidential campaign.

