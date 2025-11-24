Illegal immigrant who stole DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's Gucci bag pleads guilty, faces deportation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The illegal immigrant who stole Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s Gucci bag has pleaded guilty — a move that will likely lead to his deportation, according to court records.

Mario Bustamante-Leiva, 49, is accused of committing a string of thefts across Washington, D.C., between April 12 and 20, including stealing Noem’s luxury handbag, which contained $3,000 in cash, while she was dining with her family on Easter. After each theft, he allegedly used victims’ credit cards to make fraudulent purchases.

The Chilean national agreed Friday to plead guilty to wire fraud, aiding and abetting and first-degree theft.

According to court filings, he acknowledged that he is "removable from the United States upon the completion of the sentence imposed in this case."

The charges carry steep penalties, including up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for wire fraud and up to 10 years and $25,000 in fines for first-degree theft. Sentencing guidelines also recommend a fine of up to $9,500, forfeitures up to $3,174, and additional restitution to be determined by the judge.

Federal authorities noted that Bustamante-Leiva also has eight prior convictions abroad and has served seven separate jail terms in Chile and the United Kingdom.

Bustamante-Leiva was arrested April 26 by the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service.

According to investigators, Bustamante-Leiva targeted victims at restaurants, stealing purses from the backs of chairs before fleeing.

Noem’s bag was stolen from the floor beside her table at The Capital Burger. It contained $3,000 cash, her driver’s license, passport, medication, makeup bag, blank checks, DHS badge, apartment keys and a Louis Vuitton Clemence wallet.

Security footage showed a white man wearing an N95 mask, dark pants, and a baseball cap grabbing the bag and walking out of the restaurant.



Fox News reached out to the Department of Justice for more information.