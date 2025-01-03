Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Migrant Crime

Illegal immigrant Honduran gang member kidnapped US woman, ‘giggled’ after threatening to sell organs: report

Eduardo Javier Ordonez Godoy, 35, allegedly kidnapped a Texas woman at gunpoint, forced her to take money from an ATM and tied her to a tree on Christmas Eve

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
close
Migrant crime problem ‘courtesy’ of Biden administration, Democratic party: Rep. Pete Sessions Video

Migrant crime problem ‘courtesy’ of Biden administration, Democratic party: Rep. Pete Sessions

Congressman Pete Sessions, R-Texas, joins ‘The Faulkner Focus’ to discuss migrant crime in and around sanctuary cities after over a dozen suspected gang members were arrested in connection to a brutal home invasion in Aurora, Colorado.

A Honduran gang member "giggled" and "smirked" as he confessed to kidnapping a young Texas woman at gunpoint and threatening to pimp her out and harvest her organs on Christmas Eve, according to police. 

Illegal immigrant Eduardo Javier Ordonez Godoy, 35, allegedly forced the 22-year-old Haltom City woman into the back seat of her car at gunpoint as she was leaving for work around 4:45 a.m. on Christmas Eve. After making her withdraw cash from an ATM, he drove her 22 miles away to the town of Grapevine, according to charging documents obtained by Fox 4 News.

There, Godoy allegedly tied his victim to a tree with her shoelaces and threatened to "prostitute her" or "sell her organs," Haltom City Police Sergeant Rick Alexander told Fox 4. 

MIGRANTS ACCUSED OF KILLING MEXICAN BORDER AGENT AFTER HE ASKED FOR THEIR IDS: OFFICIALS

Eduardo Javier Ordonez Godoy, 35

Eduardo Javier Ordonez Godoy, 35, is currently being held in jail in Oklahoma City facing multiple felonies and misdemeanors in Oklahoma, where he was captured. He is also facing aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery charges in Haltom City, Texas. (Haltom City Police Department)

The woman was able to escape and ran to a nearby resident for help, according to the department, and was not physically harmed in the abduction.

Haltom City Police reported the victim's car stolen. Less than 24 hours later, police in Oklahoma City found the vehicle and arrested Godoy. 

Godoy appeared to have no remorse for the attack that left the woman fearing for her life, Haltom City police said.

HOCHUL'S CHRISTMASTIME BOAST OF SAFER SUBWAY CAME AMID STRING OF ALARMING VIOLENT ATTACKS

Haltom City police

Eduardo Javier Ordonez Godoy allegedly tied his victim to a tree with her shoelaces and threatened to "prostitute her" or "sell her organs," according to Sergeant Rick Alexander of the Haltom City Police Department, pictured. (Haltom City Police Department)

"He smirked a lot, he giggled, and, you know, he was almost proud of what he did," Alexander told Fox 4.

"He claims he's a thief. He wants money," he continued. "But, you know, in this case, clearly he went beyond that and brought a firearm into it."

HOW IMMIGRATION AND BORDER SECURITY DOMINATED 2024 AND DECIDED AN ELECTION

Camden Apartments

The victim was taken to the Camden Apartments at 3900 Grapevine Mills Parkway in Grapevine, Texas, pictured, where she was restrained, according to Haltom City Police. (Google Maps)

Before the Christmas Eve kidnapping, Godoy had committed similar crimes and been deported back to his home country, where he was affiliated with a violent gang, the New York Post reported. 

According to the charging documents, Godoy faces charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possessing stolen property and carrying or possessing a firearm by an illegal alien in Oklahoma City.

In Haltom City, he faces two first-degree felonies for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Godoy is currently being held at Oklahoma County Detention Center and has an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer because of his immigration status, police said.

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.

Related Topics