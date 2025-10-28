Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia

Illegal immigrant deported 30 years after brutal murder of Philadelphia teen Eddie Polec on church steps

Bou Khathavong was convicted in 1996 for his role in high school student's beating death

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Acting ICE director responds to leadership shakeup, Trump’s ‘promise to the American people’ Video

Acting ICE director responds to leadership shakeup, Trump’s ‘promise to the American people’

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons discusses the organization’s leadership shakeup amid President Donald Trump’s increased efforts to deport criminal migrants on ‘America Reports.’

Immigration authorities recently announced they deported an illegal immigrant linked to the brutal murder of a 16-year-old boy who was beaten to death on the steps of a Philadelphia church in 1994.

Bou Khathavong was deported to Laos Sept. 2 after years of legal proceedings, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)'s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) division in Philadelphia.

Khathavong, an illegal immigrant who is a dual citizen of Laos and Thailand, was convicted in 1996 of criminal conspiracy in the death of high school student Eddie Polec, who was beaten to death by a mob of suburban teenagers in the Fox Chase neighborhood of Philadelphia.

He was sentenced to a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Bou Khathavong

ICE deported Bou Khathavong to Laos in September. (ICE)

Polec was reportedly assaulted with baseball bats and other weapons while lying defenseless on the steps of Saint Cecilia's Church, according to officials. Despite desperate calls for help, the attack continued until Polec died.

Khathavong was arrested Nov. 11, 1994, and was initially charged with two counts of murder, possession of an instrument of crime and criminal conspiracy, according to ICE.

St. Cecilia's Church in the Philadelphia Fox Chase neighborhood.

The 1994 murder happened on the front steps of St. Cecilia's Church in the Philadelphia Fox Chase neighborhood. (Google Maps)

Nearly two years later, he was convicted of criminal conspiracy and sentenced.

The former Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) lodged an immigration detainer against Khathavong at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia a month after his conviction.

On Sept. 1, 1998, INS served him with a notice to appear before an immigration judge, charging him as an aggravated felon under Section 237 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

ICE agent

ICE deported an illegal immigrant convict decades after the brutal murder of a Philadelphia high school student. (Getty Images)

The act contains a list of serious criminal offenses that can lead to an illegal immigrant's deportation.

An immigration judge in York ordered Khathavong removed from the U.S. to Laos in December 2004, though he was later released on an order of supervision in 2005.

He was finally sent back to Laos in September.

"We sincerely hope that the removal of Bou Khathavong can finally help the family of Eddie Polec and the city of Philadelphia heal from one of the most horrifying crimes in Philadelphia’s history," ICE ERO Philadelphia acting Field Office Director David O’Neill wrote in a statement. 

"ICE is working daily to safeguard the American public and bring justice for the families of those who are harmed by illegal aliens."

ICE said Khathavong’s removal marks the culmination of efforts by ERO Philadelphia and ICE’s Removal Management Division to enforce the immigration laws of the U.S. and ensure public safety.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
