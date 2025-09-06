ICE deports Mexican illegal immigrant accused of aggravated rape against family member

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it deported a Mexican illegal immigrant who is wanted for "aggravated rape against an underage family member."

Omar Alberto Almodobar Mondragon, 29, is facing an outstanding arrest warrant out of Sinaloa, Mexico, according to ICE. On Thursday, U.S. immigration officials handed him over to Mexican authorities at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, Ariz.

"There is no place in our society for these vile child predators," ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Phoenix Field Office Director John Cantu said in a statement. "We will continue our congressionally mandated mission to preserve public safety and national security by keeping dangerous criminal aliens out of our communities."

ICE said Almodobar Mondragon entered the U.S. in November 2019 on a visitor’s visa, but then he "never left."

"He showed a disregard for U.S. immigration laws when he overstayed his visa by almost five years," the agency added.

The removal of Almodobar Mondragon comes as ICE also announced the deportation this week of a "criminal alien fugitive and alleged child rapist who had been illegally residing" in Stamford, Conn.

"Officers with ICE Boston removed Albert George Davis, 59, from the United States to Jamaica [on] Aug. 21 and turned him over to Jamaican authorities, who sought his arrest for the rape of a child in 2020," ICE said in a statement.

"Albert George Davis fled to Connecticut in an apparent attempt to avoid prosecution for the disturbing victimization of a child in Jamaica," added ERO Boston Deputy Field Office Director David Wesling.

"He had been hiding out in our community for five years, but now he will be forced to face justice in his native country. Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by aggressively locating, arresting and removing criminal alien offenders from our New England communities," Wesling said.