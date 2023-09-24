Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Illegal immigrant bites off police sergeant's finger after DUI bust: sources

Lenni Rodriguez-Cruz faces 10 charges, including first-degree assault with intent to dismember

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Curtis Sliwa: Our elected officials abandoned us for illegal migrants Video

Curtis Sliwa: Our elected officials abandoned us for illegal migrants

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa joins 'One Nation' to share the frustrations of New Yorkers amid the flood of illegal migrants into the United States.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A 28-year-old man allegedly slammed into an NYPD squad car and three other vehicles before his arrest on a slew of charges Wednesday – then bit off a piece of a police sergeant's finger while in a holding cell.

The suspect is an illegal immigrant and emotionally disturbed, according to law enforcement sources.

Police said they leveled 10 charges against Lenni Rodriguez-Cruz, who lives in Brooklyn, New York.

CALIFORNIA MURDERER WHO SHOT DEPUTY, KILLED CHAPLAIN AT AGE 24 GRANTED ‘YOUTH OFFENDER’ PAROLE

Bloody missing finger tip shown by man in hospital bed

A Queens NYPD sergeant lost his fingertip in a scuffle with a DUI suspect who allegedly fled officers and slammed into a squad car before his capture Wednesday. (NYPD)

Just before midnight Wednesday, police tried to pull over a blue 2009 Nissan Altima that had expired out of state license plates that were registered to a different vehicle.

The driver sped off, then veered through Rufus King Park on Liberty Avenue "causing civilians to jump out of the way," an NYPD spokesperson said.

Rodriguez-Cruz then allegedly drove into oncoming traffic on Hillside Avenue before he smashed into four vehicles, including a police car on the Grand Central Parkway service road near Parsons Boulevard.

TEEN KICKED OUT OF HOUSE BY DAD IS KIDNAPPED ON STREETS, FORCED INTO SEX SLAVERY: PROSECUTOR

NYPD officer in marked vehicle

An NYPD officer sits in a marked vehicle. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Police arrested him after the crash and brought him to the 103rd Precinct building for processing, where he was accused of acting "disorderly" and then attacking the NYPD sergeant and biting off a chunk of his finger.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The charges include assault with intent to cause disfigurement, assaulting a police officer, injuring an on-duty officer, reckless endangerment, fleeing a traffic stop, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving while apparently impaired and refusing to take a breath test.

Rodriguez-Cruz pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday, the Daily News reported. He was being held on $250,000.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports