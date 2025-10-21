Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Illegal immigrants arrested after woman found shot to death in Texas woods, 1 wanted by Mexican feds: police

Enrique Gomez-Urbina faces first-degree murder charges after Mary Gonzales found shot dead behind Austin tire shop

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Two illegal immigrants from Mexico were recently arrested in connection to the murder of a 43-year-old woman in Texas.

Enrique Gomez-Urbina, 21, of Mexico, was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and is charged with first-degree murder and resisting arrest, according to the Austin Police Department. 

He has an immigration detainer pending the homicide investigation.

Gomez-Urbina's "associate," Jesus Llamas-Yanez, 48, of Mexico, who is wanted by federal authorities in Mexico for a weapons charge, is being extradited back to Mexico.

Enrique Gomez-Urbina mug shot

Enrique Gomez-Urbina, 21, of Mexico, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to a woman found dead in Austin, Texas. (Austin Police Department)

On Oct. 6, a local tire shop employee found a woman’s body in a wooded area behind the business with "apparent trauma," according to police.

The woman, later identified as Mary Gonzales, was allegedly shot to death, according to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office.

Authorities said the night before, they pulled over Gomez-Urbina about a mile away from the scene after he failed to stop at a stop sign, FOX 7 Austin reported.

Inside his car, police allegedly found opened beer bottles, a Glock handgun and ammunition, according to the report. 

The shore of Lady Bird Lake

The woman was found dead earlier this month behind a tire shop in Austin, Texas. (Jay Janner/American-Statesman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Surveillance footage showed a car matching Gomez-Urbina’s near the body about an hour before he was stopped by police, FOX 7 reported.

Modelo bottles and a spent cartridge case, from the same ammunition found in Gomez-Urbina’s car, were also found at the scene.

It is unclear where the two illegal immigrants entered the U.S., and how long they were in the country illegally.

U.S. Marshals Service officials told the outlet both men tried to run after the crime, but were later caught.

It is unclear when and where Gomez-Urbina illegally entered the U.S.

He is being held in the Travis County Jail on $254,000 bond.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

