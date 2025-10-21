Illegal immigrants arrested after woman found shot to death in Texas woods, 1 wanted by Mexican feds: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two illegal immigrants from Mexico were recently arrested in connection to the murder of a 43-year-old woman in Texas.

Enrique Gomez-Urbina, 21, of Mexico, was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and is charged with first-degree murder and resisting arrest, according to the Austin Police Department.

He has an immigration detainer pending the homicide investigation.

Gomez-Urbina's "associate," Jesus Llamas-Yanez, 48, of Mexico, who is wanted by federal authorities in Mexico for a weapons charge, is being extradited back to Mexico.

On Oct. 6, a local tire shop employee found a woman’s body in a wooded area behind the business with "apparent trauma," according to police.

The woman, later identified as Mary Gonzales, was allegedly shot to death, according to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office.

Authorities said the night before, they pulled over Gomez-Urbina about a mile away from the scene after he failed to stop at a stop sign, FOX 7 Austin reported.

Inside his car, police allegedly found opened beer bottles, a Glock handgun and ammunition, according to the report.

Surveillance footage showed a car matching Gomez-Urbina’s near the body about an hour before he was stopped by police, FOX 7 reported.

Modelo bottles and a spent cartridge case, from the same ammunition found in Gomez-Urbina’s car, were also found at the scene.

U.S. Marshals Service officials told the outlet both men tried to run after the crime, but were later caught.

It is unclear when and where Gomez-Urbina illegally entered the U.S.

He is being held in the Travis County Jail on $254,000 bond.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.