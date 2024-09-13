Illegal alien from the Dominican Republic suspected in murder of New York state family: police

Police announced Friday that they arrested an illegal alien they believe may be responsible for the murder of a family of four in upstate New York last month.



Irondequoit Police shared in a post via X the arrest of 34-year-old Julio Cesar Pimentel-Soriano, originally from the Dominican Republic. Pimentel-Soriano is wanted in his home country for another murder in 2019.

On August 31, Fraime Ubaldo, 30, Marangely Moreno-Santiago, 26, Evangeline Ubaldo-Moreno, 4, and Sebastian Ubaldo-Moreno, 2, were murdered in their Irondequoit home.



HAITIAN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT FACING SEVERAL CHARGES WAS RELEASED AT US BORDER LAST YEAR



"This was a horrific scene," said Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters in a press conference. "In almost 32 years of doing this job, I haven't seen anything like it."



After an extensive investigation, police arrested Julio Cesar Pimentel-Soriano on September 7.

"It appears Mr. Soriano entered the island of Puerto Rico illegally and obtained fraudulent New York identification," read the Irondequoit Police Department's post. "With that identification, he was free to travel from Puerto Rico to the United States mainland."

"Our condolences go out to the family, their friends and neighbors," Irondequoit Town Supervisor Andrae Evans said to Spectrum News. "I’m so sorry this has happened, but I want you to know that the Town Board and I will authorize anything that’s needed to our police department to collaborate and to use any and all resources to bring these people to justice."



MEXICAN GOVERNMENT BUSES MIGRANTS TO US BORDER AS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION BECOMES TOP ELECTION ISSUE



The family's bodies were discovered in the basement while firefighters were addressing several fires at the home that morning. After further investigation, police could determine the cause of death for the family was not related to the fires.

A makeshift vigil was set on the front porch of the Moreno family's home on Knapp Avenue in Irondequoit in the past two weeks, complete with stuffed animals and photos of the victims.



While police stated that limited information will be released at this time, the efforts to find justice for the Moreno family continue as part of an active investigation by the Irondequoit Police Department.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



The Irondequoit Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.