True Crime

Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger returns to court for hearing on scheduling, trial date

Bryan Kohberger could face death penalty if convicted

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
WATCH LIVE: Bryan Kohberger returns to court for pre-trial hearing

The hearing comes as experts analyze the relationship between the Idaho murders suspect and his defense team.

Bryan Kohberger, the 29-year-old former criminology Ph.D. student accused of killing four University of Idaho students, returns to court Thursday for a scheduling hearing as the judge looks to set a trial date in the 2022 massacre.

Attorneys were instructed to prepare to address several other scheduling issues, including setting a time for the defense to challenge the death penalty and pre-trial deadlines.

Kohberger was studying at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, at the time of the murders. The school is just a 10-mile drive across the state line from the crime scene.

WHAT BRYAN KOHBERGER'S COURTROOM SEATING SAYS ABOUT LAWYER'S CONFIDENCE: EXPERTS

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom, looking at defense attorney Anne Taylor, for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.  (Zach Wilkinson/Pool via REUTERS)

A 4 a.m. home invasion stabbing left four undergrads dead on Nov. 13, 2022 – Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Idaho victims last photo

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

Police found a Ka-Bar knife sheath under Mogen's body that allegedly had Kohberger's DNA on the snap. 

IDAHO MURDERS: BRYAN KOHBERGER DEFENSE ‘FIRMLY BELIEVES’ IN HIS INNOCENCE

According to court documents, investigators also tracked Kohberger's Hyundai Elantra on a meandering route around the area to and from the crime scene.

The trial has already been postponed for more than a year as defense attorneys accuse the prosecution of slow-walking the disclosure of evidence through discovery.

Judge John Judge speaks from the bench in his Latah County courtroom in Idaho

Judge John Judge speaks during a hearing Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow, Idaho. (August Frank/Pool via REUTERS)

Investigators said cellphone pings placed Kohberger near the house the day of the murders, but defense lawyers have argued that he was nowhere near the house where the killings happened and was instead driving around the steep mountain roads in the dark, as he often liked to "see the moon and stars."

Kohberger faces four charges of first-degree murder and a felony urglary count.

If he is convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.