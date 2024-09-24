Expand / Collapse search
True Crime

Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger asks new judge for courthouse wardrobe exception

Bryan Kohberger has a new judge in Ada County after change of venue

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
Vehicles approach Boise Airport to pick up Bryan Kohberger Video

Vehicles approach Boise Airport to pick up Bryan Kohberger

The University of Idaho murders suspect's case is being moved to Ada County. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Lawyers for criminology Ph.D. student Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho undergrads in a 4 a.m. home invasion attack, have asked the new judge overseeing his case to let him wear "street clothing" rather than a jailhouse jumpsuit to court.

After making his first couple of appearances in an orange Latah County Jail uniform in January 2023, Kohberger has been wearing suits to court. 

Now that proceedings have been moved to Ada County following a successful motion for a change of venue, his defense is asking the new judge, Steven Hippler, to allow him to continue dressing up, which they wrote in court documents would protect his right to a fair trial.

NEW IDAHO JUDGE IN BRYAN KOHBERGER TRIAL NO STRANGER TO BRUTAL MURDER CASES

Bryan Kohberger in an orange prison jumpsuit ias led to a black SUV on an airport tarmac

Bryan Kohberger is led to an Ada County sheriff's vehicle at Boise Airport in Idaho on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students has had his trial moved from Latah County to Ada County. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

"Authorizing Mr. Kohberger to wear street clothing to all public hearings is one way to reduce potential for prejudice," defense attorney Anne Taylor wrote.

Taylor cited a 1976 Supreme Court decision that found forcing a defendant to wear a jail uniform to court could negatively impact the person's presumption of innocence. 

The same defense team also successfully argued to have news cameras removed from the proceedings, severely restricting the media's ability to photograph their client, regardless of what he wears.

She also took issue with media coverage of her client's new mugshot, taken last week after his transfer to Ada County custody.

Bryan Kohberger Mugshot

Bryan Kohberger is now in the custody of the Ada County Sheriff's Office, where he will go to trial on four charges of first-degree murder and another of felony burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. (Ada County Sheriff's Office)

The 29-year-old Kohberger was studying for a Ph.D. in criminology at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, at the time of the murders. The school is just a 10-minute drive from the crime scene on the edge of the University of Idaho campus in Moscow, Idaho, just across the state line.

IDAHO MURDERS SUSPECT BRYAN KOHBERGER ARRIVES IN BOISE AHEAD OF TRIAL

Kohberger is accused of entering an off-campus rental home around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2022, and massacring four students inside with a large knife.

The victims were Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. 

Idaho victims last photo

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

Police found a Ka-Bar knife sheath under Mogen's body that they later alleged in court documents had Kohberger's DNA on it. Investigators have also alleged that phone data and surveillance video placed Kohberger in the victims' neighborhood around the time of the murders.

His defense countered in court filings that he was out for a casual drive "as he often did to hike and run and/or see the moon and stars."

Goncalves' father, Steve Goncalves, has previously criticized Kohberger's ability to dress up in court, which he said is just part of a series of "unprecedented" pretrial privileges the defendant was granted in Latah County.

BRYAN KOHBERGER'S DEFENSE CITES IDAHO TOWN'S ‘MOB MENTALITY’ IN BID FOR VENUE CHANGE

Goncalves told Fox News Digital last year that he tried to find out who paid for the suits and get other information about the defense budget through a public records request, but it was denied under a gag order on the case.

"They won't tell us," he said. "But I witnessed the moment they agreed not to handcuff him in court."

Kohberger is facing four charges of first-degree murder and another of felony burglary.

He could face the death penalty if convicted.

The defense is trying to have it taken off the table.

A judge entered not guilty pleas on his behalf at his arraignment in May 2023. The trial has already been delayed and is expected to begin in June 2025.