3 Idaho National Guard personnel killed in Black Hawk crash

Three Idaho National Guard pilots have been killed after the Black Hawk helicopter they were traveling in crashed Tuesday night, officials announced Wednesday.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. during a routine training flight near Boise. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

"This is a tremendous loss to the Idaho National Guard and our community," Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.