National Guard
Published

3 Idaho National Guard personnel killed in Black Hawk crash

The crash happened near Boise

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 3

Three Idaho National Guard pilots have been killed after the Black Hawk helicopter they were traveling in crashed Tuesday night, officials announced Wednesday. 

The incident happened around 8 p.m. during a routine training flight near Boise. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

"This is a tremendous loss to the Idaho National Guard and our community," Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak said in a statement. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Your Money